Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan & 33 filmmakers request govt to honour Bharathiraja with The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

As many as 35 eminent personalities from the Tamil film industry have appealed to the union government to honour Bharathiraja with this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On the 78th birthday of the veteran director, these National Award winning media personalities have sent a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and made the request. In the letter, they have noted that it will be a fitting tribute to the living legend. They have added that it will be the right time to recognise his contribution to the Indian film industry.

In the letter, they have written, “On this special day of Shri Bharathiraja’s 78th birthday, we from the Indian film industry, recognised by Government of India for our works appeal to you to consider him for this year’s coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema, which will be a fitting tribute to this living legend and a right recognition at the right time for his huge contribution to Indian Cinema with multiple achievements for over 43 years. (sic)”

Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Suhasini Mani Ratnam are among the actors who have made the appeal. Directors Mani Ratnam, Vetri Maaran, Bala, Cheran, Priyadarshan and KS Sethumadhavan are among the directors in the signatories. Producers Kalaipuli S Thanu, L Suresh and SR Prabhu, noted lyricist Vairamuthu and critically acclaimed editors Sreekar Prasad and B Lenin, among the others, have signed the letter. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with The Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

