Mani Ratnam OPENS UP about his next script after Ponniyin Selvan; REVEALS who his favorite director is

While having an interaction with his fans on social media, ace director Mani Ratnam revealed that his favorite director is Lijo Jose Pellissery and that he is working on a new script during his quarantine time.

While having an interactive section with his fans on social media, ace director Mani Ratnam revealed that his favourite director is Lijo Jose Pellissery. In the video, he was answering questions asked by his fans. He also stated that he has been working on a script during his quarantine time and that he would work on it after finishing Ponniyin Selvan. Revealing that Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts, the director stated that the work on the film will be resumed after the lockdown.

Following the success of Jallikattu, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next film Chuzhali is expected to hit the big screens soon after the lockdown is lifted. The film has Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Vinay Forrt and Dileesh Pothan among the others in the cast list. He has also started working on a new project titled Disco. Indrajith, Chemban Vinod Jose and Mukesh will be seen as the key cast members in Disco.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan will have and Trisha Krishnan as lead actors. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi will be seen playing key roles in the film, which is based on an epic Tamil novel by the same name, written by Amarar Kalki. The film will be based on Chola dynasty and their kings. After wrapping up the first shooting schedule in Thailand, the film was being shot in Hyderabad, until the lockdown was imposed.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×