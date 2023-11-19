Mani Ratnam REACTS to toxic anonymity on social media; says their debates are like roadside quarrels

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran, Vinothraj, Madonne Ashwin, and Mari Selvaraj were all part of the recent Mega Tamil Roundtable hosted by film critic Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus. During the interview director Mani Ratnam spoke about how social media has turned toxic in nature.

Speaking on the various instances of social media being a path to toxic fights over the internet, Mani Ratnam said that the anonymity that is offered by social media turns the whole platform into a place where people just spew venomous thoughts and statements.

Mani Ratnam’s views on social media and quarrels

Mani Ratnam in his latest roundtable interview with fellow filmmakers spoke about how the toxic nature is turning out to be. The director said, “The social media’s anonymity grants people the privilege to spew venom on these platforms. They only spread negativity.”

He also highlighted how ridicule the online debates are being held on the basis of actors like Ajith Kumar or Thalapathy Vijay, deeming the online debates on these topics as similar to roadside quarrels.

He added “Social media debates are like roadside quarrels. If it is a serious argument on a big platform, then one can have an opinion. Besides that quarrelling about I like Ajith or I like Vijay doesn’t make any sense.”

Mani Ratnam’s work front

Mani Ratnam, the legendary director of Indian cinema has made quite a lot of memorable and iconic films in his entire career. His latest film released in the early half of this year was Ponniyin Selvan: II.

The film which had an ensemble cast of actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Sarath Kumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more was also said to be the director’s dream project. The film which was a duology based on a novel of the same name went on to be a massive hit in theaters.

Moreover, the director is now finally teaming up with Kamal Haasan once again after their previous film Nayakan. The actor and director are joining hands again for the film Thug Life and joining them will be prominent actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi.

