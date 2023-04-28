Mani Ratnam responds to comparisons of Ponniyin Selvan 2 to Rajamouli's Baahubali

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The sequel to last year’s first installment is Mani Ratnam’s long-gestating dream project featuring an ensemble cast consisting of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi,Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and many others in the lead. The second installment has been released worldwide today and something the director Mani Ratnam said in a recent interview is getting attention. When he was asked about Ponniyin Selvan’s inspiration from the Baahubali films the director turned out any similarities between the two films. Mani Ratnam was not open to any comparison of his dream project to the Baahubali series. This has always been a talking point ever since the first part came out where the visual effects and war sequences were compared by the audiences, as the Baahubali films have been cited as the benchmark for big-budget, epic period films.

Mani Ratnam responds about comparisons to the Baahubali series

When Mani Ratnam was asked in a recent promotional interview conducted ahead of the release of the second installment, he was open about his admiration for the Baahubali films. Mani Ratnam goes on to say, “We were very clear about it. Baahubali is Baahubali. Only Rajamouli can do it. When we started, we were clear that we didn’t want to do it like that. There is liberty there (Baahubali). There… The characters are fictional. They can be superheroes. Everything is imaginary. For me, Ponniyin Selvan is a book written by Kalki. Arulmozhi Varman and Aditya Karikalan are real people. So, I wanted to show them as realistically as possible.” The answer might not be a surprise to the fans of the director, who is known for his mastery of shooting dramatic sequences and deft storytelling.



When probed further, Mani Ratnam also added, “If they say the war sequences are not like Baahubali, I am so happy. We wanted it to not be anything like Baahubali. I want to be inside the war rather than keeping it (the camera) from outside and showing something big… I have a problem with it because it looks digital. It looks false.” This clearly shows the distinction between Mani Ratnam’s vision of the period epic and Rajamouli’s vision of the same. Ponniyin Selvan is by far the most ambitious project in the master filmmaker’s career to date.

Upcoming Films

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has released worldwide today after a 2-week promotional tour featuring the major cast. The cast has been traveling all over the country and promoting the film. Ponniyin Selvan 2, like the first part, will have its songs and background score composed by A R Rahman. Multiple tracks from the film in various languages including Aga Naga and Shivoham were released online by the team and have been getting lots of great reviews online. The sprawling epic is shot by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who also shot the first part. Editing is being handled by A Sreekar Prasad and the script is written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel. The film is one of the biggest releases from Tamil cinema this year and will be expected to cross the box office gross of the first part.

