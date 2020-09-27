Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivandha Vaanam: Aditi Rao Hydari shares BTS PHOTOS from the multistarrer

Chennka Chivandha Vaanam had an ensemble star cast including STR aka SImbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swami, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajessh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prakash Raj among the others.

One of the most favourite Kollywood movies of Aditi Rao Hydari is the Mani Ratnam directorial Chekka Chivandha Vaanam. The film had an ensemble star cast including STR aka SImbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swami, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajessh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prakash Raj among the others. While we all love the film and its intruding storyline, we cannot deny how the film had some of the best moments. Be it the subtle romance or the vengeful dialogues, the film had it all.

Now, taking to her Instagram stories, Aditi Rao Hydari shared some BTS photos from the film, where she can be seen with other cast members including Jyothika, Simbu and Aravind Swami. As soon as she shared the photos on social media, it took over the internet with fans sharing it across all platforms. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao was last seen in the Mollywood film Sufiyum Sujathayum. She has in her kitty, Hey Sinamika. Directed by Brindha Master, the film has Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal says he will never stop learning; Revisits memories from the film Jeeva

On the otherhand, Mani Ratnam is directing yet another multi starrer, which is a period drama. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on the Tamil novel by the same name written by Amarar Kalki. The film has , Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi among others in the lead roles. He is also venturing into digital platform. More official details about his web series will be made soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×