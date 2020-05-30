Mani Ratnam’s latest statement hints at his entry to OTT platforms; Says he will start with short films

While talking during a webinar, Kollywood director Mani Ratnam stated that he will be making an entry to OTT platforms with some short films.

While taking part in a webinar session, ace director Mani Ratnam hinted at his entry to OTT platforms. He stated that he will be directing few short films for the same. According to Galatta Media, the director is also working on some feature films. The online portal quoted him as saying, “I’ve worked on a few short films that we’re trying to do for digital platforms. Apart from that, working on some future scripts as well”.

In an earlier social media interaction with his fans, Mani Ratnam stated that he has been utilizing the quarantine time productively. He stated that he has been working on a script during the lockdown period and that he would work on it after finishing Ponniyin Selvan. Revealing that Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts, the director stated that the works on the film will be resumed after the lockdown.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan will have and Trisha Krishnan as lead actors. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi will be seen playing the other key roles in the film. Ponniyin Selvan is based on an epic Tamil novel by the same name written by Amarar Kalki. Going by the novel, the film will be based on Chola dynasty and their kings. After wrapping up the first shooting schedule in Thailand, the film was being shot in Hyderabad, until the lockdown was imposed.

Credits :Galatta Media

