Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin: Selvan Balaji Shakthivel joins the cast of the multi starrer?

It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting in the month of October. The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on Tamil novel of the same name.

Recently, it was reported that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan’s shooting will be resumed in the month of October. Yesterday, it was reported that popular Tamil actor Nizhalgal Ravi has joined the cast list of the magnum opus. Now, a new report has come up claiming that popular actor Balaji Shakthivel has also been roped in to play a key role in the film which is based on an epic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan written by Amarar Kalki.

The film has an ensemble of star cast including , Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi among the others. Some other popular actors including Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Vijayakumar, Riyaz Khan, Jayaram are also roped in to play other key roles in the film. The film will be an epic fiction based on the Chola kingdom. It is anticipated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the main antagonist.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is produced by his home banner Madras Talkies. The film has music by AR Rahman. The film will be released in two parts. When the lockdown was imposed, the makers were shooting the second schedule. The first schedule was wrapped up in Thailand before the lockdown and the male leads were present during the first schedule’s filming. Mani Ratnam, while talking during an interview, said that the film is his dream.

