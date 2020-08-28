0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin: Selvan Balaji Shakthivel joins the cast of the multi starrer?

It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting in the month of October. The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on Tamil novel of the same name.
8863 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin: Selvan Balaji Shakthivel joins the cast of the multi starrer?Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin: Selvan Balaji Shakthivel joins the cast of the multi starrer?

Recently, it was reported that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan’s shooting will be resumed in the month of October. Yesterday, it was reported that popular Tamil actor Nizhalgal Ravi has joined the cast list of the magnum opus. Now, a new report has come up claiming that popular actor Balaji Shakthivel has also been roped in to play a key role in the film which is based on an epic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan written by Amarar Kalki.

The film has an ensemble of star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi among the others. Some other popular actors including Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Vijayakumar, Riyaz Khan, Jayaram are also roped in to play other key roles in the film. The film will be an epic fiction based on the Chola kingdom. It is anticipated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the main antagonist.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Kamal Haasan gets back to work in the first teaser

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is produced by his home banner Madras Talkies. The film has music by AR Rahman. The film will be released in two parts. When the lockdown was imposed, the makers were shooting the second schedule. The first schedule was wrapped up in Thailand before the lockdown and the male leads were present during the first schedule’s filming. Mani Ratnam, while talking during an interview, said that the film is his dream.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement