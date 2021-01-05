Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Harathi Ganesh joins the cast and crew in Hyderabad?

Reports suggest that Harathi Ganesh will be seen playing the role of a close aide to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film.

It has been making the rounds on social media that the upcoming magnum opus of Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan’s shooting will be started soon in Hyderabad. With spotted in Hyderabad, the speculations have become even stronger. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will feature Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Harathi Ganesh, according to a report in DT Next. However, no official confirmation is made on this yet.

With an ensemble of star cast, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated Kollywood films. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan will be seen as the leading ladies, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Chiyaan Vikram in the lead roles. Other young actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Vijayakumar will be seen playing some key roles.

It was also reported recently that Aishwarya will be seen romancing Sarathkumar on screen for the film. While there are no official confirmations regarding this, it has still gone viral on social media. Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is written and directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman has composed music for the historical flick. The film will be released in two parts and it will be based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, which narrated the story of the Chola Kingdom.

Credits :DT Next

