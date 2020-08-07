Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Deiva Thirumagal fame Baby Sara to play a pivotal role?

It is expected that the makers will resume with the shooting as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

In what looks like a sweet surprise to the fans of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, a new report has now come up claiming that Baby Sara, who shot to her fame after her critical performance in the film Deiva Thirumagal, will reportedly play a pivotal role in the film Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam. It is anticipated that she will be seen playing as the younger version of . It is to be noted that Aishwarya Rai had earlier revealed that her role in the film will have a negative shade.

Other than Aishwarya, the makers have revealed that the film will have an ensemble of star cast including Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakamanu, Mohan Raman, Aishwarya Lekshmi among the others. It is anticipated that Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandhini Devi, while Trisha is expected to play as Kundhavai Devi. The film is based on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki, and it will narrate the story of Chola kingdom.

Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan has music by AR Rahman. Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam are co-writing the project. The film went on floors on December 13, 2019, in Thailand. After the COVID 19 pandemic gripped the world, the shooting of the film was brought to a halt. It is expected that the makers will resume with the shooting as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :The Times Of India

