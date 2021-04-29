Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Fan made posters for the historical flick go viral

Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble of star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

At a time when we are all waiting for the makers of Ponniyin Selvan to share updates about the film, a few fan made posters of the film have surfaced online and they are now going viral. While one of the posters shows Keerthy Suresh in it, another one shows a glimpse of what looks like a palace from the Chola period. While Keerthy Suresh is not a part of the film’s cast list, it was rumoured earlier that Keerthy Suresh was initially approached by the makers but she opted out.

The reports further added that Keerthy Suresh was approached to play as the Chola queen Kundavai. It is to be noted that Trisha Krishnan is now reportedly playing the role. Apart from Trisha, Ponniyin Selvan also has , Jayam Ravi and Vikram in the key roles. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is a historical fiction that will narrate the kingdom of the Chola dynasty.

The film is based on a Tamil novel of the same name and it is reported that the film will be released in two parts. Other actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Vijayakumar will be seen playing key roles. Recently, it was reported that ‘Nizhalgal’ Ravi will also be seen in the film in a prominent role. It is expected that the makers will announce an official update about the film soon. The makers recently wrapped up a shooting schedule and it was revealed by Karthi that they have finished 70 percent of the shooting process.

Credits :News 18 Tamil

Share your comment ×