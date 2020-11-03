  1. Home
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Huge sets are constructed in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City for the film?

It was reported earlier that the makers will start the shooting process by mid November.
It was reported yesterday that the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan is all set to be started in the second week of November. Now, a new media report has come up stating that huge sets are constructed in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City for the shooting and the shooting will be restarted after Diwali. While no official statement has been made by the makers so far, this news has come as a treat and fans are expressing how excited they are to know the news.

The makers had wrapped up the shooting schedule in Thailand before the pandemic situation gripped the world. Their second shooting schedule was also started in Pondicherry when the lockdown was imposed. As per the reports, the makers will resume the shooting in Sri Lanka. Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is written and directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music for the historical flick.

It was reported that the film will be released in two parts and it will be based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. With an ensemble of star cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and so on, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated Kollywood films. It is expected that more official details about the film will be made soon by the makers.

