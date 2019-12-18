Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Lyricist Vairamuthu no longer a part of the film?

Multiple reports suggest that lyricist Vairamuthu is no longer a part of ace director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Lyricist Vairamuthu is no longer a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. After news about his involvement in the project emerged, it took social media by storm and netizens questioned the makers for having him in the crew. For the unversed, the lyricist was named by singer Chinmayi in the infamous #MeToo movement. However, the makers have not made any official statement about the inclusion/exclusion of Vairamuthu in the project.

Meanwhile, the film went on floors recently in Thailand. So far, it has been confirmed that the film has Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Lal, , Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayaram, Lal, Riyaz Khan and Kishore in important roles. It is being said that Aishwarya Rai will be playing a dual role in the film. She confirmed her part in the movie during a media interaction. Reports suggest that Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi will be seen playing the key roles in the film. Riyaz took to social media on December 17 and revealed his part in the film.

Notably, Anushka Shetty, who was supposed to play a key role in the film, opted out of the movie apparently because the project had Vairamuthu onboard. However, the actor did not make any official announcement on the same. Radhakrishnan Parthiban and Keerthy Suresh also opted out of the film. Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Kumaravel is co-writing the project with Mani Ratnam. Reportedly, AR Rahman has been roped in for music composition.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More