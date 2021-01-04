Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Makers to resume shooting in Hyderabad from January 6?

With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in the lead roles, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the ambitious projects of Kollywood.

It has been a while since the makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan made any official announcement regarding the film. While Trisha Krishnan recently made fans of the Tamil novel go gaga by sharing her photo during her horse riding sessions, now, it is being reported that the makers of the film are set to start the shooting process from January 6 in Hyderabad. A couple of days back, was spotted at Hyderabad airport along with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter.

It was also reported recently that Aishwarya will be seen romancing Sarathkumar on screen for the film. While there are no official confirmations regarding this, it has still gone viral on social media. Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is written and directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman has composed music for the historical flick. The film will be released in two parts and it will be based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, which narrated the story of the Chola Kingdom.

With an ensemble of star cast, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated Kollywood films. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Chiyaan Vikram in the lead roles. Other young actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Vijayakumar will be seen playing some key roles.

