Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Makers to resume with the shooting soon?

The shooting of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan was brought to a halt when COIVD 19 situation gripped the nation.
By now, we all know that the government has granted permission to restart the shootings of films. A new report has come up stating that the makers of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan are all set to resume the film’s shooting soon. Apparently, the makers have plans to restart the shooting in Sri Lanka. While no official announcement has been made about it yet, this news has still taken over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is written and directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman has composed music for the historical flick. The film will be released in two parts and it will be based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, which narrated the story of the Chola Kingdom. With an ensemble of star cast, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated Kollywood films.

It has Trisha Krishnan playing the lead role, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a grey shade. It also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in key roles. Other young actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Vijayakumar will be seen playing some key roles. Recently, it was reported that ‘Nizhalgal’ Ravi will also be seen in the film in a prominent role. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt when the makers were on the second schedule due to COVID-19 crisis.

