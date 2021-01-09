Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Massive sets of the Chola architectural style constructed in Hyderabad; Report

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is a magnum opus with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi as the lead actors.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been making the headlines and it is being reported that the film’s shooting has already started in Hyderabad on January 6. According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers have constructed five massive sets in Hyderabad, replicating the architectural style of the Chola empire. Thotta Tharani the art director to the magnum opus. The schedule in Hyderabad will reportedly go on for two months to finish major portions of the film.

The report further added that will be seen playing dual roles – one of Princess Nandini Devi, who is the beautiful and manipulative wife of Periya Pazhuvetayar and the other of Mandakini Devi. Going by the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, based on which the film is being made, the character Nandini is the main antagonist.

Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the lead role, while Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in key roles. Other young actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Vijayakumar will be seen playing some key roles. Recently, it was reported that ‘Nizhalgal’ Ravi will also be seen in the film in a prominent role. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt when the makers were on the second schedule due to COVID-19 crisis. Ponniyin Selvan is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and it has AR Rahman to compose music.

Credits :Mid Day

