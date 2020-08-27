  1. Home
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Nizhalgal Ravi to play a key role in the magnum opus?

Mani Ratnam's most awaited upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, which has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikaram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi on bord, also has Nizhalgal Ravi in a key role.
We all know that Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus has big stars in its cast list including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan among the others. It was also reported recently that the shooting will resume in the month of October. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will have Kollywood’s popular supporting star Nizhalgal Ravi in a key role. While his role in the film is still unknown, fans are anticipating that he might be seen as Ravidasan, one of the main antagonists in the Tamil Novel, based on which the film is being made.

The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the COVID 19 pandemic gripped the country. The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule before the lockdown was imposed. Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Jayaraman’s portions were shot during the first schedule. It is anticipated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing as Nandhini Devi, who is the main antagonist in the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Written by Amarar Kalki, the novel was a fictional story based on the Chola kingdom. It is anticipated that the film will be released in two parts. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is bankrolled by Madras Talkies. AR Rahman will be composing music for the highly anticipated film. Other than the lead cast, the film has an ensemble of supporting actors onboard including Vijayakumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mohan Raman, Lal among the others.

