Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Popular antagonist Riyaz Khan joins cast list

Tamil actor Riyaz Khan, who is known for his roles as antagonist, has been roped in to play in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.

In yet another exciting addition to the cast list in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, actor Riyaz Khan, who is known for his antagonist roles in Tamil films, took to Facebook on December 17 and revealed that he is also a part of the ace director’s much awaited project. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ponniyin selvan #maniratnam#thailand #action”. The actor’s casting confirmation comes after various reports revealed the cast list of the film.

So far, it has been confirmed that Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi will be playing the key roles in the film of Vandiya Devan, Arulmozhi Varman and Aditya Karikalan. Since it is being reported that will be seen in dual roles, it can be speculated that she will be playing the role of Nandhini Devi – the most important character in the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayaram, Lal and Kishore are also part of the project.

The film will be jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. As far as the crew members are concerned, Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel is co-writing the project with Mani Ratnam. Jeyamohan has penned down the dialogues, which will be totally based on the novel. Reports claim that AR Rahman has been roped in for music composition. The film went on floors on December 13 in Thailand. Notably, so far three actors including Keerthy Suresh, Anushka Shetty and Radhakrishnan Parthiban have backed out of the movie.

