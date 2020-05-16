Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Shanthanu REVEALS how he missed the opportunity to act in the epic drama

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who will be next seen in Master, cleared the air on his casting in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Shanthanu Bhagayaraj has been posting photos of himself with a thick beard and long hair for a while on social media. The obvious speculation that anyone would make for this new avatar of the actor would be about his casting in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. Since almost all male actors of the film are being spotted with thick beards and lengthy hair, it was rumored that Shanthanu will also be seen in the film. However, the actor clarified in an interview with The Times Of India that he is not playing in the film, but he was considered for a role.

He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “Nope. I heard that there was a discussion for my name. Dhana (director of Vaanam Kottattum) had told me. I heard that Mani sir liked the way I performed in the movie and they considered my name for a character in the film. But the age was a mismatch and so it never came to me. Well, I am glad that Mani sir liked my performance. If things have to come to me, it will happen”

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan is based on Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki. The film has an ensemble of cast list including and Trisha Krishnan for the lead roles; Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Chiyaan Vikram for male leads. On the other hand, Shanthanu will be next seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master.

