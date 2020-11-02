Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Shooting of the multi starrer historical flick to be resumed in mid November?

The makers of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan will reportedly start the shooting schedule in Sri Lanka after the long break due to pandemic.

At a time when we all are waiting for more updates from the makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, a new report has come up stating that the film’s shooting will be resumed in mid November. However, the makers have not made any official updates regarding the resumption of shooting. It is expected that the same will be made soon. The makers had wrapped up the shooting schedule in Thailand before the pandemic situation gripped the world.

Their second shooting schedule was also about to be started when the lockdown was imposed. As pet the reports, the makers will resume with the shooting in Sri Lanka. Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is written and directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman has composed music for the historical flick. The film will be released in two parts and it will be based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, which narrated the story of the Chola Kingdom. With an ensemble of star cast, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated Kollywood films.

It has Trisha Krishnan playing the lead role, while will reportedly play the main antagonist. It also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in key roles. Other young actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Vijayakumar will be seen playing some key roles. Recently, it was reported that ‘Nizhalgal’ Ravi will also be seen in the film in a prominent role.

