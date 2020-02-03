Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan shooting schedule starts in Pondicherry? Find out

According to media reports, shooting schedule of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan has started in Pondicherry with Jayam Ravi and few others.

According to media reports, the shooting schedule of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan started in Pondicherry. After finishing this schedule, the makers will start a lengthy shooting schedule in Srilanka, say media reports. Originally, the makers had planned to shoot the movie overseas. However, due to date issues, the makers are planning to shoot few minor sequences in Chennai, after which they are expected to move to Pondicherry.

The Times Of India quoted a source as saying, Mani “Ratnam had returned to Chennai from Thailand, where he was shooting major sequences with his primary cast, in the second week of January. After a short break, during which time he finalised a few other supporting actors and other production details, he’s resumed the next schedule. Jayam Ravi and a few junior artistes will be shooting near the beaches in Pondicherry for another six days.”

Produced by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble of cast list including , Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. The film will be based on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki. It will narrate the Chola diversity, while the history of Chola King Raja Raja Chola aka Arunmozhi is expected to be played by Jayam Ravi. Reports suggest that Aishwarya will be seen as the ultimate baddie Nandhini, Karthi will portray Vandhiyathevan and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan.

