Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha to join the Hyderabad sets soon? Find out

While we shared the photos of Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Riyaz Khan from the Hyderabad airport, who are probably on their way to the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, it is being reported that the film’s key actor Trisha, who will be seen playing the role of Kundhavai Nachiyar in the film, will also join the film’s Hyderabad sets soon. Earlier, Trisha had shared a picture on Instagram, which had all the five parts of the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki.

The film went on floors last year in Thailand, in which the three male lead stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Chiyaan Vikram’s portions were shot along with the parts of Ashwin Kakumanu and Arjun Chidambaram. Mollywood star Mohanlal too shared a picture from the sets in Thailand. The makers shot a few portions in Chennai in the last week and now the cast and crew are headed to Hyderabad where the art director Thotta Tharani has erupted huge sets.

The film also has in one of the lead roles. Talking during an interview, she admitted that her role will have grey shades. It is anticipated that she will be seen playing the role of Nandhini, who is the baddie in the Tamil novel. While the makers have released the title poster of the film, fans of the Tamil novel are waiting with desperation to see their favourite characters from the novel on screen.

Credits :The Times Of India

