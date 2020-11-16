Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Krishnan finishes her horse riding training for the period drama

Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram space and revealed that she has finished the training for horse riding for her role in Ponniyin Selvan.

We all Know that Trisha Krishnan has been training for horse riding for her role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. Now, she has revealed that she has finished the trainings, while sharing her certificates for the same. Earlier before the lockdown, she shared a photo with all the parts of Ponniyin Selvan and revealed that she was reading the books to prepare for the role. Well, it looks like she has been preparing quite well to ace her role for the film.

It is assumed that Trisha will play the role of Chola queen Kundhavai. is rumoured to be playing the role of Nandhini Devi, who is the main antagonist in the Tamil novel based on which the film is being made. If these assumptions turn out to be true, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will have some powerful faceoff in the film.

Other than Trisha and Aishwarya, the film has several other biggies in lead roles. It is anticipated that Karthi will be seen as Vandhiya Devan, while Jayam Ravi will play the role of Chola king Raja Raja Chola. Reports suggest that Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as Adithya Karikaalan. The film also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Jayaram, and others in key roles. It is expected that the makers will restart the shooting shortly after the Diwali festival.

