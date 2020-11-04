Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Krishnan gets hurt while training for horse riding?

Trisha Krishnan took to her social media space and shared a photo of her injured finger which she sustaining after training for horse riding.

Taking to her social media space, Trisha Krishnan has shared a photo while revealing that she hurt her finger while learning to ride horses. It was reported that she has been training for horse riding for her role in her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Earlier last week, Trisha even shared a photo with the horse that she has been riding on to learn the sport. Earlier before the lockdown, she shared a photo with all the parts of Ponniyin Selvan and revealed that she was reading the books to prepare for the role.

It is assumed that Trisha will play the role of Chola queen Kundhavai. is rumoured to be playing the role of Nandhini Devi, who is the main antagonist in the Tamil novel based on which the film is being made. If these assumptions turn out to be true, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will have some powerful faceoff in the film.

Other than Trisha and Aishwarya, the film has several other biggies in lead roles. It is anticipated that Karthi will be seen as Vandhiya Devan, while Jayam Ravi will play the role of Chola king Raja Raja Chola. Reports suggest that Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as Adithya Karikaalan. The film also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Jayaram, and others in key roles. It is expected that the makers will restart the shooting shortly after the Diwali festival.

