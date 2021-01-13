Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Veteran actor Mohan Raman joins the sets in Hyderabad; Shares photo

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Tamil novel by Kalki, is jointly scripted by Mani Ratnam and actor-writer Kumaravel.

It was revealed the senior actor Mohan Raman will play a key role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Now that the cast members of the film are slowly joining the sets of the film in Hyderabad one by one, Mohan Raman has also announced that he is off Hyderabad and he is back to work after a long time. Sharing a photo from the airport, the actor announced it.

He wrote, “Off to Hyderabad.... flight, shoot all after 10 months... God bless us all, Sai Ram.” While many reports on the characters of the cast members are making the rounds on social media, it was also reported that Mohan Raman will be seen as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar. Clearing the air on such rumours, Mohan Raman requested people not to believe anything unless it is from Madras Talkies.

Off to Hyderabad.... flight, shoot all after 10 months .. God bless us all , Sai Ram. pic.twitter.com/fgO0qpPRxp — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) January 12, 2021

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Tamil novel by Kalki, is jointly scripted by Mani Ratnam and actor-writer Kumaravel. So far, the makers have revealed that the movie will have star cast including , Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sarath Kumar and Jayaram. After the makers wrapped up the shooting schedule in Thailand, few schedules happened in the South states of India. However, the shooting had been brought to a halt due to the lockdown for COVID-19, but it has now reportedly started in Hyderabad a couple of weeks back and several celebrities were spotted at the airport.

