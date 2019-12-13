Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi join the cast

Accordinf to media reports, Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Lekshmi have joined the cast list of Mani Ratnam's upcoming multi starrer movie Ponniyin Selvan.

After ace director Mani Ratnam announced his dream project Ponniyin Selvan, every day there’s at least one news about the upcoming movie. So far, it is being said that the movie has an ensemble of star cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, , Amitabh Bachchan, Lal and Trisha. Now, it is being said that actor Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Lekshmi have also joined the cast list.

Actors Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty have opted out of the project due to various reasons. Times Of India quoted a source as saying, “Aishwarya Lekshmi will play one of the female leads. Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu and Kishore are also part of the movie. R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu and Jayaram will be seen in important roles.” However, there has been no official word on it yet.

So far, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Lal are have confirmed their role in the film. It is being said that the former Miss World will be playing a dual role. She confirmed her role in the film during a media interaction while Lal took to his Instagram page and announced the news. As far as the technical team is concerned, Ravi Varman handles the cinematography, production designing will be done by Thotta Tharani and Wasiq Khan and Brinda is the choreographer. Jayamohan is writing the dialogues, for Mani Ratnam and Kumaravel’s screenplay. The film went on floors this week and reports suggest that the movie will be released in two parts.

