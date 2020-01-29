Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was originally MGR’s dream with Kamal Haasan and Sridevi

MG Ramachandran had dreams of making Ponniyin Selvan with Kamal Haasana and Sridevi, say media reports.

While we all know that there have been a number of failed attempts to create movie out of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, a new report on The Hindu stated that MG Ramachandran was the first one to announce that he would produce Ponniyin Selvan with an ensemble cast in 1958. However, this project never took off due to unknown reasons. Later, in 2000, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan were anticipating to work together on the adaption of the novel, written by late Tamil author Kalki Krishnamoorthy. However, it never happened until Mani Ratnam revisited the idea in 2019 with a different set of actors. But their passion project was dropped, only to be revived by Mani Ratnam again in 2019, with a fresh set of actors.

Talking during an event, ace director Bharathiraja stated that actor/politician MG Ramachandran reached out to him and asked him to direct a movie based on the novel, having MGR, Kamal and in lead roles. He was quoted as saying by The Hindu, “He was looking to produce a movie for his MGR Pictures and said that he wanted me to direct Ponniyin Selvan. I was shocked. I politely asked him what he meant. He said, ‘You should direct it for me and Kamal Haasan and Sridevi should act in it’.”

Media reports suggest that Ponniyin Selvan will be released in two parts. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has a boasts of names like , Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Sarathkumar, R Parthiban and Prabhu in prominent roles.

Credits :The Hindu

Read More