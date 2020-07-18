  1. Home
Mani Ratnam’s web series to feature Suriya and Fahadh Faasil?

The series will be produced by Mani Ratnam, and nine different filmmakers will be on board to direct each of the nine episodes.
Popular actors from the South entertainment industry, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya were reportedly approached for upcoming web series Navarasa which will have nine episodes. The series will be produced by Mani Ratnam, and nine different filmmakers will be on board to direct each episode. Multiple reports have emerged that Mani Ratnam wants to bring together some big names of the South entertainment industry and it will be the first series to have an ensemble of star cast.

Some reports suggest that several actors including Vijay Sethupathi have already given their nod to be part of this project. This will also mark the directorial debut of popular actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth. Other than them, Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand are also said to be on board as directors. It is still not known if Mani Ratnam will direct any episodes or if his involvement will be limited to production.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial venture has an ensemble of star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on historical Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki. The film’s first shooting schedule has already been wrapped up and it is expected that the makers will resume with the shooting after the COVID 19 situation is well contained.

