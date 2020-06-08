Mani Ratnam’s web series: Gautham Menon, Karthik Naren, Aravind Swami come on board as directors?

Mani Ratnam, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Aravind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar are few of the directors who are on board to direct the web series produced by Madras Talkies.

In what looks like an exciting piece of news, Mani Ratnam’s venture into web series will have nine different directors directing each episode. Reportedly, the series has been titled Navarasa and it will have nine episodes. Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar and Aravind Swami have reportedly been roped in to direct different episodes, while Mani Ratnam himself will direct one episode. Other directors’ names have not been revealed yet. The series will be directed by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.



Meanwhile, the officials of Madras Talkies recently cleared the air on rumours about the sequel to the 1992 film Roja. The team also stated that Ponniyin Selvan was Mani Ratnam’s dream project and that he will not start any film before completing the same. It was reported that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the role of Aravind Swami. The report also suggested that the film will be completed before Ponniyin Selvan. After this rumour was quashed, the news about the web series as come as a refreshing one.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam’s next film Ponniyin Selvan is based on Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki. The film has an ensemble of cast including , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram among the others. Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film’s shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The film will be released in two parts.

Credits :123Telugu

