Mani Ratnam says he's a big fan of Sai Pallavi and wants to work with her; Premam actress' reaction is unmissable

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, will be released in theaters on October 31, 2024. At the recent audio launch event, director Mani Ratnam appeared as a guest and praised the actress immensely.

Speaking at the audio launch, Mani Ratnam said, “Sai usually does roles that appear so real, and now she has done a real role as well, which I’m sure she’s done well. I’m a big fan and I hope someday I’ll get to work with you.”

Watch Sai Pallavi's reaction to Mani Ratnam at the Amaran audio launch:

The upcoming movie Amaran is a biographical action flick that focuses on the life of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan. With Sivakarthikeyan playing the lead role of Mukund, Sai Pallavi dons the role of his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy is based on a book called India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh which contains a segment on Major Mukund. Aside from SK and Sai, the film co-produced by Kamal Haasan also has actors Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, director Mani Ratnam is currently in the post-production works of his next movie called Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan. The film which marks the duo’s reunion after decades is said to be an action drama that has an ensemble cast of actors like Silambarasan TR, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nassar, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi is also set to appear as the female lead in Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie called Thandel. The film directed by Chandoo Mondeti is said to be a story featuring a man from the fishermen community.

Aside from Thandel, the actress also has the much-awaited Ramayana movie in the making starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Moreover, the actress will also be seen in a Bollywood film alongside Junaid Khan.

