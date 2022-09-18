Mani Ratnam shares a BIG update on Ponniyin Selvan 2
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has confirmed that the second installment of his forthcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be released after 9 months.
The movie buffs are waiting with bated breath to witness Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in the cinema halls on the 30th of September this year. With only a few days left for the release, the makers have already started talking about the sequel to the historical drama. Speaking at a press conference recently, the director shed light on his plan for the sequel to his ambitious venture. He was quoted saying that the second part of the movie will be released in the coming 9 months.
The story of Ponniyin Selvan 1 will focus on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The venture has a star-studded cast that will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play significant roles in PS 1.
Financed by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under their banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the melodies for the movie have been composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Now coming to the technical crew of Ponniyin Selvan, Ravi Varman is a part of the team as the cinematographer, and A. Sreekar Prasad has headed the editing department.
The promotions of the film are presently underway in full swing. Recently, Trisha, who is playing the role of Kundavai in the drama, was clicked at a promotional event in Chennai. She was seen looking ravishing in a red Anarkali dress with a matching dupatta. Tying her outfit of the day, she kept her hair straight and opted for a small bindi and subtle makeup.
