Mani Ratnam shares a BIG update on Ponniyin Selvan 2

The movie buffs are waiting with bated breath to witness Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in the cinema halls on the 30th of September this year. With only a few days left for the release, the makers have already started talking about the sequel to the historical drama. Speaking at a press conference recently, the director shed light on his plan for the sequel to his ambitious venture. He was quoted saying that the second part of the movie will be released in the coming 9 months.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan 1 will focus on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The venture has a star-studded cast that will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play significant roles in PS 1.