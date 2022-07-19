Mani Ratnam tests COVID-19 positive; Admitted to a hospital in Chennai

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ponniyin Selvan director was working on the post-production work of his forthcoming magnum opus as the historical drama is all set to release on 30th September this year. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Going by the reports, Mani Ratnam is stable now and has no other symptoms of the virus.

Ever since the news of his health update made it to social media, fans and friends of the Jeans maker have been wishing the director a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, Mani Ratnam's last public appearance was at the grand teaser launch of his next, Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai on 8th July this year. The preview of the film got a tremendous reaction from the movie buffs. With Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Bachchan in key roles, Ponniyin Selvan is inspired by a novel of the same name. It deals with the power struggle during the Chola dynasty. The drama follows the journey of Rajaraja Chola I.

Before the teaser, the intriguing character posters were also unveiled by the makers. The magnum opus has now landed in legal trouble. Recently Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram were presented with a court notice for allegedly misrepresenting the Cholas in the teaser.

The petition submitted by a lawyer Selvan has claimed that Chiyaan Vikram's character Aditya Karikalan had a tilak on his forehead in the poster, although it was missing in the teaser. He asserted that the Cholas could be misrepresented in Ponniyin Selvan. The complainant has also urged the court that ahead of the social screening of the film, they should cross-check all the historical facts showcased in the movie.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi clicked in Mumbai as he arrives in his swanky car at the shoot location; PICS