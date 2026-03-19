Mani Ratnam to continue collaboration with AR Rahman? Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi starrer to lock Rs 15 crore deal; Report

Director Mani Ratnam is gearing up to helm his next project, with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi as the co-leads. It now appears that the makers have finalized the music rights deal with AR Rahman, marking yet another collaboration with the filmmaker.

Did Mani Ratnam’s next film lock a musical rights deal worth Rs 15 crore?

According to online reports, Mani Ratnam is set to direct a film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film will once again feature AR Rahman as the music director, with the makers reportedly locking a deal for the music rights worth Rs 15 crore.

Reports suggest that the composition work is currently underway, with the musician having already completed two songs. Earlier, there were speculations that Mani Ratnam might replace AR Rahman with Sai Abhyankkar as the composer. However, no official update regarding the film has been made so far.

Previously, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that he would be collaborating with Mani Ratnam and that the film would feature Sai Pallavi as the co-lead, marking her first project with the director.

The actor stated that he had earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) and added that this time they would be doing something completely different. While further details about the project have not been revealed, reports suggest that it will be a romantic film.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next appear in the lead role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action film will feature Samyuktha and Tabu as co-leads.

The actor has also announced another project titled Pocket Novel. The upcoming film, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marks the director and actor’s second collaboration after Super Deluxe, which featured Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in key roles.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi will also make a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2.

Additionally, Vijay Sethupathi is currently part of the film Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the upcoming film is a spin-off from the Vada Chennai universe led by Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will soon appear alongside Junaid Khan in the romantic film Ek Din, slated for release on May 1, 2026. The actress also has Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, in her lineup.

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