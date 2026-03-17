Mani Ratnam to have Sai Abhyankkar over AR Rahman for Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi’s film? Here’s what we know

Vijay Sethupathi recently confirmed that he will be working with director Mani Ratnam on a new film, co-starring Sai Pallavi. Now, it appears that musician Sai Abhyankkar might replace AR Rahman in the project, marking a departure from the director’s usual practice.

Dude composer Sai Abhyankkar to replace AR Rahman in Mani Ratnam’s next film?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, director Mani Ratnam is considering roping in music composer Sai Abhyankkar for his upcoming film. However, this remains an unconfirmed report and is yet to receive an official update.

If the report turns out to be true, Sai Abhyankkar would become the third music composer to collaborate with the OK Kanmani director. Mani Ratnam initially worked with Ilaiyaraaja on his early films. Later, with the 1992 film Roja, he began his long-standing collaboration with AR Rahman, which has spanned over three decades.

Now, it appears that the filmmaker might break this pattern. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that he would be collaborating with Mani Ratnam and that the film would feature Sai Pallavi as the co-lead, marking her first project with the director.

The actor stated that he had previously worked with Mani Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) and added that this time they would be doing something completely different. While further details about the project have not been revealed, reports suggest that it will be a romantic film.

Sai Abhyankkar’s work front

Sai Abhyankkar is next set to compose the music and background score for the film Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action entertainer follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society.

With Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu, among others, in key roles. Additionally, RJ Balaji will make a cameo appearance in the film.

Looking ahead, the composer also has projects like AA22xA6, D55, and more in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Arasan Update: Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran kickstart second phase of shoot with actor in a rugged look; PIC