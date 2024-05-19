Mani Ratnam's Iruvar fame Madhoo Shah recalls how actresses then struggled with facilities of washroom, vanity vans; says would nap on the rocks

Madhoo Shah is one of the most popular names from the 90s era that created a huge sensation among cinema lovers. The actress known for cult classics like Roja, Yodha, and Gentleman left a strong impact with her top-notch performance that became memorable for many.

In a recent update, Madhoo recalled the work conditions of women in the 90s and also spoke at length about her experience of working with Mani Ratnam in Iruvar.

Madhoo Shah on the work conditions of actresses in the 90s

Speaking with The Indian Express, Madhoo opened up on the changes in the industry and also recalled the struggles actresses faced with basic facilities that include washrooms, vanity vans, and their privacy.

Madhoo said as quoted, "That’s a reality. It was one of the most difficult times and I was shooting Tamil films sitting in the Red Caves, in Kolachi, and sitting under mountains and trees to face nature and all of that, it was the most embarrassing time.”

The actress continued, "The kind of clothes we used to wear to dance in that heat… and then to get yourself out of those clothes. We didn't know who's watching, it was so difficult."

Madhoo on working in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar

Madhoo went on to mention her experience of working in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar and said that during the filming, she took a nap on the rocks because she had no place to rest for a while. The actress further stressed how now someone can say and demand a make-up van to get complete privacy but earlier it was not possible.

Madhoo recalled, “There was a time I was shooting for Iruvar with Mani Ratnam sir and we were shooting somewhere in Tamil Nadu, I can’t remember the place exactly, but I was sleeping on the rocks there in the break time after eating.”

The actress further mentioned that while was sleeping on the rocks she heard someone saying, “What is the use of earning so much money, after all she has to sleep on stones.”

Madhoo concluded her statement by mentioning that at least now female actresses don’t have to go through such a tough phase as it is a welcome change from difficult days earlier.

More about Iruvar

Iruvar is one of the most celebrated films to this day. The political thriller flick is set against the backdrop of cinema and politics in the early era.

Iruvar features a multi-talented star cast that includes Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Tabu, Nassar, and Madhoo who appeared in a film as a special appearance.

The music was helmed by legendary composer AR Rahman, and cinematography was done by Santosh Sivan. The project was bankrolled by Mani Ratnam, and G. Srinivasan under the banner of Madras Talkies and it was released theatrically on January 14, 1997.