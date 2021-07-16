Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan resumes shoot post lockdown in Pondicherry

The much-anticipated magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam to resume shoot post lockdown in Pondicherry.

Ponniyin Selvan is an ambitious project directed by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel tells the story of Rajaraja Chola of the Chola dynasty. The movie shooting was halted due to the second wave of the Coronavirus and the consequent lockdown. However, the shooting schedule for Ponniyin Selvan finally resumed after a gap.

The team of Ponniyin Selvan is back in action. During an interaction, director Mani Ratnam, himself revealed that 75 percent of the shooting has been completed and also that the film will be released only in the theaters. Actor Karthi is expected to join the Pondicherry schedule next week and reports suggest that the team will be shooting one more schedule in Hyderabad or Madhya Pradesh.

Mani Ratnam already signed on some big names for Ponniyin Selvan, including who will be appearing in a dual role. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Karthi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Jayam Ravi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shobitha Dhulapila, and many others. Ponniyin Selvan is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions while Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman will be composing the music and Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography.

Credits :Times of India

