Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 intro scene in Kamal Haasan's voiceover will get you excited for the sequel

As Mani Ratnam's sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for release in a few days, the makers are leaving no stone to enthrall audiences with back-to-back updates and promotions. The makers unveiled an intro scene with Kamal Haasan's voiceover and it will get you excited to watch the movie. The video is a recap of what took place in PS 1 and what will happen in PS 2.

The makers of the took to Twitter and shared a video of the intro scene of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Kamal Haasan narrates the recap of Ponniyin Selvan, from attacks on the Thanjavur kingdom, and Nandini conspiracies to Arunmozhi Varman's death. The video refreshes the audience's memory of what happened in the first part and what to expect in the second installment.

Watch the Ponniyin Selvan 2 intro video here:



What to expect from PS 2

It is expected that the second part will dwell more on her role. The film will continue to focus on Arulmozhi Varman, and his journey to becoming the Chola empire's greatest ruler Rajaraja Chola I. The second part is also expected to focus on the flashback story of Vikram aka Aditya Karikalan. The sequel will also show the relationship between Ponniyin Selvan and Oomai Rani, played by Aishwarya Rai.



About Ponniyin Selvan 2

As in PS 1, the star-studded cast will return in PS 2 as well. There will be no change in the cast, as the sequel will continue from where it left in the first part. The Mani Ratnam directorial features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi in the role of Arumozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, the future emperor. Trisha Krishnan essays the role of princess Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears in a double role, as antagonist Nandini and Oomai Rani.

On Friday, the team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 was in Kerala for the promotion of the film. The makers also shared a few pics from the event. Next up, on Sunday, the team will come to Hyderabad for the promotion. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be released worldwide on April 28.