Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 to be the first South Indian film to be released in 4XD

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The second installment of the epic Mani Ratnam duology is just a few days from release. The latest confirmation from the production house Lyca Productions, suggests that the film will be released in a 4DX arrangement. This will reportedly be the first South Indian film to be released in this special format. The release format is usually used for tentpoles Hollywood films like John Wick Chapter 4, Shazam Fury of the Gods, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny among others. 4DX is nothing but an s subsidiary of the South Korean cinema chain CJ CGV, which allows films to be augmented with various forms of practical effects that include strobe lights, motion seats, and simulated snow. This particular exhibition model presents the film in both stereoscopic 3D and 2D formats.

The very first Indian film to have a release in 4DX

The only other Indian film to be released using the 4DX arrangement was “Bhramastra Part 1.”, which was released last year. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be one of Tamil cinema’s biggest releases ever and fans will be excited with the latest updates coming in from the production house. Ponniyin Selvan starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai,mTrisha and Karthi among others is one of Tamil cinema’s biggest productions to date, with the first part being the top grosser from last year. The exhibition in 4DX is surely going to be a game changer for the viewing experience and will be going to arrangements for big-budget Indian films from now on, a facet reserved for Western franchise films till now.

Cast and crew

The film is concerned with the Chola dynasty and the tug-of war-between royal families for the kingdom and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic, sprawling novel Ponniyin Selvan, written years ago. The film also has an ensemble cast consisting of actors from different parts of the country and is expected to be bigger in scope than the first installment. The music and score are being handled by A R Rahman while Ravi Varman will be wielding the camera. The film be released on the 28th of April and is expected to be a bigger blockbuster than the first part.

