Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan to be out in two installments; PS-1 up for release, check out new motion poster

The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the first part, PS-1 with a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is slated for a worldwide release on September 30. The film will hit the thetaers in two installments as PS-1 gears up for grand worldwide release, a new motion poster has been unviled.

The new poster says 'The Cholas are coming' PS-1' The makers shared the new motion poster and wrote, Look out! Brace yourself.Get ready for an adventure. The Cholas are coming! #PS1 @madrastalkies #ManiRatnam."

An adventure ride set in the 10th century, Ponniyin Selvan tracks the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age.

Check out Ponniyin Selvan new poster here:

Ponninyin Selvan is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions while Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman will be composing the music and Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography. The much-awaited film which is expected to be grand and like never before is co-written by the director along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.

The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai. As the Ponniyin Selvan is nearing for release, Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions have promised more updates and news on the film in the coming week.

