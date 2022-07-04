Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram looks regal as fierce Prince Aditya Karikalan in new poster

A new poster from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, PS-1 is here. The makers of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan have unveiled a new poster of Chiyaan Vikram from the film. The new poster shows Vikram as Aditya Karikala, sitting on a horse, looking a regal in king costume with long hair, tilak and a a smile on face.

Sharing the new poster on twitter, the makers wrote, "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam." Ahead of the release, the makers are treating fans with updates.

Take a look at Vikram's poster here:

While the first look poster showed Vikram in a dramatic intense way, the new poster showed his other side. The first look poster was released in March along with release date. Set in the 10th century, the first look posters of the film featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai looked magnificent. Ponniyin Selvan, Part 1 will hit the screens on September 30.

On Saturday, the makers also unveiled a new motion poster video that said 'The Cholas are coming' PS-1' They wrote, "Look out! Brace yourself.Get ready for an adventure. The Cholas are coming! #PS1 @madrastalkies #ManiRatnam."

Also Read: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan to be out in two installments; PS-1 up for release, check out new motion poster

Ponniyin Selvan is an ambitious project directed by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel tells the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Ponninyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions while Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman is the music composer and Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography. The much-awaited film which is expected to be grand and like never before is co-written by the director along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.