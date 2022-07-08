Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Jayaram Ravi as 'Great Raja Chola' looks powerful in new poster ahead of teaser

The new poster of Ponniyin Selvan introducing Jayaram Ravi is here. The makers shared a poster to introduce the actor as Great Raja Raja Chola, the Ponniyin Selvan. He is the visionary prince and architect of golden era, the original gangster of Ponniyin Selvan. Jayaram Ravi looks like a powerful king with an intense look and bruises on his face.

Introducing Jayaram Ravi with a poster ahead of teaser launch, the makers wrote, "Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of the Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola…introducing Ponniyin Selvan! #PS1 TEASER OUT TODAY AT 6PM." The makers also shared new posters and introduced Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini and Trisha as princess Kundavai

Take a look at the poster here:

The grand teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan is all set to take place today, June 8 in Chennai. Reportedly, director Mani Ratnam along with the cast of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is said to attend the teaser launch at 6 PM. The teaser will be launched by Suriya in Tamil, Mahesh Babu in Telugu, Mohanlal in Malayalam, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, and Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi.

The makers also announced that Tips Music bagged the audio rights of Ponniyin Selvan with a whopping price of Rs 25 crores. The film made a record with the audio rights sold like never before. The film, the first part of which is set to hit screens on September 30 this year, will release in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel tells the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala from the star-studded cast. Composer AR Rahman scored the tunes for this period film.