Mani Ratnam's son isolates himself on returning from London & talks with his mom through a glass window; Watch

Many Indians, who recently arrived from foreign countries are isolating themselves to fight the battle with COVID-19. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's son Nandan isolated himself after returning from London.

India goes into lockdown due to deadly Coronavirus spread. The number of coronavirus cases in India are only rising and citizens are making sure to self-quarantine to prevent the spread of this disease. Many Indians, who recently arrived from foreign countries are isolating themselves to fight the battle with COVID-19. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's son Nandan isolated himself after returning from London. While Kanika Kapoor, who is tested positive of Coronavirus, is receiving flak for socialising after returning from London, Nandan, though he has not tested positive for COVID-19, made sure to lock himself in a room.

Tamil actress Khusbu Sundar took to Twitter and shared a video of Mani Ratnam's son communicating with his mother Suhasini through a glass window of the room. In the video, his mom while recording her son from the other side, says, “Hello everyone, I'm talking to my son from outside this glass window, everyone knows why. He returned from London on March 18.”

To this, Nandan replies, “Hi everyone, it's been 5 days since I returned. And I've been living in this isolated room here all on my own and will not leave the room for another 14 days. No matter how boring it is, this is the least we can do to ensure everyone is safe.”

His mother questions about how does he eats his foon, Nandan reveals that the food is kept in the empty room and the plate is washed with boiling water.

Check out the video below: This is what responsible people do.. kudos to @hasinimani and #NandanManiratnam So much to learn from them.. my hugs for you are reserved for a better and a safer day Nandan. pic.twitter.com/9hnP4QYLae — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 22, 2020

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor Coronvirus Latest Update: 162 people came in touch with singer; 63 tested negative for Covid 19

Fans have been appreciating Nandan for being a responsible citizen. One of Twitter users wrote, "Thanks for sharing madam.. You people are the real examples, how to be a responsible citizen on our nation, kudos to Nandan Maniratnam.. A lesson has to learn from him.. Royal salute to you.. You are the inspirer like your father.. Thank you for your patience and be safe.."

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More