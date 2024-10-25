Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini comments on their marriage of over 30 years, shares how mutual respect is what keeps them strong

Mani Ratnam is undoubtedly one of the greatest filmmakers in the country, renowned for bringing unparalleled cinematic experiences to the silver screen. However, beyond his identity as a filmmaker, he is a completely different man in his personal life. Offering insights into this, his wife, Suhasini, made some candid comments about the impeccable life they have built together.

In an interview with Mathrubhumi, Suhasini Maniratnam shared that mutual respect is the key to her marriage with Mani Ratnam. While both of them possess creative minds, they ensure they listen to one another and respect each other’s creative abilities.

She said, "We both listen to each other’s creative output. We might not do so on the very first day when we have an idea, but I respect his creative ability, and he respects mine. So, there cannot be any major arguments. Yes, there will be arguments because I’m very concerned about him."

Continuing the conversation, Suhasini also expressed her concerns for her husband, who works in a dynamic environment with individuals whose personalities might not always align with his.

She remarked that she worries about how these negative influences could potentially change Mani Ratnam, which might subsequently affect the kind of cinema he creates.

Suhasini commented, "When he works with a cinematographer who uses four-letter words in every sentence, I tell him it’s going to seep into your dialogues since you’re so close to him. Those kinds of influences are what I’m concerned about because cinema is a reflection of life. Whatever you see in life is reflected in cinema. So, I’m watching him."

Towards the end of the interview, Suhasini also shared a valuable piece of advice she received from her husband, who always tells her never to take things for granted. She revealed how Mani Ratnam constantly advises her to work smart rather than hard.

For those unacquainted, Mani Ratnam and Suhasini tied the knot in 1988. The couple has collaborated on several films, where she wrote the story, and he directed them. Some of these projects include Roja, Ravana, Thiruda Thiruda, Iruvar, and more.

