Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam discloses how she didn’t want the director to make the magnum opus PS-I

Filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam is known face of the realm of cinema, most often due to being a prominent actor, director, producer and writer in the industry while also being the wife of a great director like Mani Ratnam and the niece of a visionary filmmaker like Kamal Haasan is not a new face to the people who watch Tamil cinema.

The filmmaker during a recent interaction with ABP revealed that she was one of the hurdles director Mani Ratnam had to face while making his dream project film, Ponniyin Selvan: I. The actress disclosed in detail how she was afraid of how the film might fail and won’t be accepted like their previous project, Iruvar.

Suhasini on Iruvar’s failure

Suhasini talking about her disapproval of making PS: I said that “I have been the hurdle for him (Mani Ratnam). From the beginning, I have been telling him, don’t do it (Ponniyin Selvan). I was a little disappointed with the result of Iruvar, which we made on the history and politics of the state. I was very disappointed with the reception of the film.”

She added, “I was the writer of the film, I wrote the dialogues. I said, ‘I think our people don’t want tradition and history, give them love stories and forget it.’ That was my attitude. Every time he tried to do it, I told him to leave me out of it. I was scared to get the same reaction as Iruvar but I was completely wrong.”

Iruvar was a 1997 film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film had Suhasini Maniratnam on board for dialogue writing was made with actors Mohanlal and Prakash Raj in the leading roles. The film which was inspired by the lives of former Tamil Nadu chief ministers M. Karunanidhi, M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa focused on the history of the land and politics which had occurred there. Though the film had to have deviated from certain parts of history to avoid backlash from the audiences or political parties, the film is still held as one of the cult classic films made in India.

Even though after years the film received appreciation from the general audience, at the time of release the film faced a lot of criticism with even the controversy of both M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa denying the relevance of the film to their lives and never admitting the film of being a biopic. The film is regarded as one of the best performances by Mohanlal and Prakash Raj, also serving as the debut film of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

About PS: 1

Even though the initial disapproval by Suhasini would have become a hurdle to cross, director Mani Ratnam did finally make his magnum opus film. His two-part film Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II went on to become great successes at the box office. PS: I also earned six nominations at the 16th Asian Film Awards.

The film made by Mani Ratnam had a huge ensemble cast which included actors Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Rahman, Lal, and Vikram Prabhu. The film which was written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, had composer AR Rahman handling the score and music.