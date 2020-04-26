Manikandan Achari gets married amid lockdown & donates wedding money; Sunny Wayne sends best wishes

Malayalam actor Manikandan Achari tied the knot to Anjali amid lockdown at Erroor temple, Kochi. Actor Sunny Wayne took to social media and send his best wishes to the newlyweds.

Malayalam actor Manikandan Achari got married to Anjali amid lockdown at Erroor temple, Kochi. The couple had a simple wedding today, April 26 in presence of their family members. The pictures of the newly married couple have surfaced on social media and fans have been showering them with best wishes for the new beginning. Manikandan Achari had a simple wedding and the money that he saved from it has been donated to CM relief fund. The Wedding date was locked six months back and the couple decided to go ahead with the scheduled plan despite the lockdown.

Manikandan said he is not upset that their wedding was not a grand one and that he is happy to contribute to the relief fund. Actor Sunny Wayne took to social media and send his best wishes to the newlyweds. Sharing a picture of the couple from their wedding, Sunny wrote, "Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness dear manikandan." One can see in the photos, Anjali looking beautiful in traditional red, gold zari saree while Manikandan Achari is seen in mundu and shirt. The couple took all the precautions and wore mask throughout their wedding. Also, guests at the wedding were seen wearing masks.



View this post on Instagram "Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness dear manikandan "@manikanda_rajan_ A post shared by SUNNY (@sunnywayn) on Apr 25, 2020 at 8:37pm PDT

Earlier in an interview with Mathrubhumi, the Malayalam actor had said, “Only close relatives and friends will attend the wedding. My bride Anjali and her relatives also supported this decision. As the wedding was fixed earlier, celebrities from the film industry were also invited. But now the situation changed a lot. I believe, being a responsible citizen I am obliged to cancel the grand function and have a simple wedding for the safety of all.”

Congratulations to Manikandan Achari and Anjali on their wedding!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×