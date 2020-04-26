Manikandan Achari gets married amid lockdown & donates wedding money; Sunny Wayne sends best wishes
Malayalam actor Manikandan Achari got married to Anjali amid lockdown at Erroor temple, Kochi. The couple had a simple wedding today, April 26 in presence of their family members. The pictures of the newly married couple have surfaced on social media and fans have been showering them with best wishes for the new beginning. Manikandan Achari had a simple wedding and the money that he saved from it has been donated to CM relief fund. The Wedding date was locked six months back and the couple decided to go ahead with the scheduled plan despite the lockdown.
Earlier in an interview with Mathrubhumi, the Malayalam actor had said, “Only close relatives and friends will attend the wedding. My bride Anjali and her relatives also supported this decision. As the wedding was fixed earlier, celebrities from the film industry were also invited. But now the situation changed a lot. I believe, being a responsible citizen I am obliged to cancel the grand function and have a simple wedding for the safety of all.”
Congratulations to Manikandan Achari and Anjali on their wedding!
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.