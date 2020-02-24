Manish Malhotra recalls working with Sridevi for Ram Gopal Varma’s film; Says got a chance to meet Chiranjeevi

The fashion designer stated that when he was working with Sridevi for Ram Gopal Varma’s film he got an opportunity to meet big south stars like Vijayashanthi, Balakrishna and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi.

The ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared some fond memories of working with the late actress . Manish who is a favourite among may Bollywood celebrities was in Hyderabad recently for his fashion show. The fashion designer whose label turned 15 this year said that when he was working on Ram Gopal Varma’s film titled Govinda Govinda, he got an opportunity to meet big south stars like Vijayashanthi, Balakrishna and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi. The fashion designer was in Hyderabad for his show, where Kareena Kapoor Khan was the show stopper.

Manish adds that he has some fond memories of the place while he was working in the south. It is well known that Mr. Indian actress Sridevi began her film career in the south film industry and then later featured in Hindi films. The fashion designer, Manish Malhotra does fail to mention Sridevi's name on her second death anniversary today. Many celebrities from Bollywood took to their social media handles to remembers the late actress.

Check out the post by Anil Kapoor for Sridevi:

Anil Kapoor also shared a heartfelt message for Sridevi, stating that it been two years since she left them, but she is missed every day. Mr. India actor added that Sridevi will be in his thoughts and prayers forever. Maheep Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of the actress who featured in films like Chandni, English Vinglish, Sadma, and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

(ALSO READ: On Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor shares childhood photo; says 'Miss you everyday')

Read More