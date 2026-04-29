Manithan Deivamagalam OTT Release: When and where to watch Selvaraghavan, Kushee Ravi’s drama movie online

Manithan Deivamagalam, starring Selvaraghavan and Kushee Ravi in the lead roles, was released in theaters on April 10, 2026. Directed by Dennis Manjunath, the drama film is now all set to make its digital debut. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Manithan Deivamagalam

Manithan Deivamagalam is slated to release on Sun NXT and will begin streaming from May 1, 2026. The official update was shared by the team on social media.

Sharing the update, the platform wrote, “One man. One storm. No escape. Watch Manithan Deivamagalam from May 1 on Sun NXT.”

Here’s the post:

Official plot and trailer of Manithan Deivamagalam

Manithan Deivamagalam follows the life of Raghavan, a humble man living in a remote village with his wife Selvi and their young daughter. The couple shares a deep bond and leads a simple life in a village lacking basic infrastructure, including proper roads.

Their circumstances begin to improve when a relative takes a loan from Inbharaj, a ruthless loan shark and henchman of the local MP. Using this money, Raghavan and Selvi start a small roadside restaurant, bringing hope and stability to their lives.

However, things take a turn when Raghavan directly approaches the MP to request developmental improvements for the village, inadvertently humiliating Inbharaj. What follows is a chain of events driven by ego, power, and exploitation, as the loan shark manipulates the villagers and tightens his grip over them. As tensions escalate, Raghavan is unwillingly pushed into the role of a protector, standing up against injustice. The story unfolds as a gripping tale of sacrifice, community conflict, and resistance, exploring how financial oppression and wounded pride can ignite emotional and violent uprisings.

Cast and crew of Manithan Deivamagalam

Manithan Deivamagalam stars Selvaraghavan and Kushee Ravi as co-leads. It also features RS Sathish, Kausalya, Mime Gopi, YG Mahendran, Lirthika MS, Salem Deepak, Ela Barath, Sudha, and many others in key roles.

Written and directed by Dennis Manjunath, the film features music composed by AK Prriyan. The cinematography is handled by Ravi Varma K, while editing is done by Deepak S.

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