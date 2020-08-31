Maniyarayile Ashokan: Dulquer Salmaan's production film releases today on Onam; Here's how Twitterati reacted

Besides co-producing the film, Dulquer Salmaan also plays a cameo in Maniyarayile Ashokan. It is actor Jacob Gregory’s first film in a lead role.

Written and directed by Shamzu Zayba, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Maniyarayile Ashokan released today online. After releasing the first trailer of the film on Friday, the film is finally out for the audience. Besides co-producing the film, DQ also plays a cameo in the film. It is actor Jacob Gregory’s first film in a lead role and it is getting good response on social media. It is a romantic comedy that stars Anupama Parameswaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Krishna Sankar.

As the film released today on Netflix, Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and appreciated his team for all the hard work. He wrote, "Happy Onam everyone !! So so proud of our team ! Almost everyone was new on this team whether it’s direction or production or music. And not for a second does it feel amateur. It hits the right spots and touches the right chords. All the actors, the directorial team, camera department, technicians, sound, music, caterers, and production, I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on us. All of you watching, do encourage everyone on this film. They deserve it."

In his other post, he wrote, "My friend, my brother from another mother...we got this!"

One of the twitter users, who has watched the film today wrote, "Just now watched #ManiyarayileAshokan on Netflix! Totally enjoyed the film! The Cinematography throughout the whole film was excellent...That DQ and Nazriya cameo role was never expected!@dulQuer...Brother Keep producing this kind of Films to us! Best wishes."

Meanwhile, check out what the audience has to say about the film:

Just now watched #ManiyarayileAshokan on Netflix!

Totally enjoyed the film! The Cinematography throughout the whole film was excellent That DQ and Nazriya cameo role was never expected! @dulQuer Brother Keep producing this kind of Films to us! Best wishes:) — (@iamabdulmaalik) August 31, 2020

I don't understand all the negative reviews for #ManiyarayileAshokan. The movie has one of the finest twists seen in recent times. It has Santhosh Keezhattoor and his character doesnt die in the movie. — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) August 31, 2020

#ManiyarayileAshokan

My Rating 3/5

Good oneNice soulful movie star Filled Movie@anupamahere Damn Cuteee@Nazriya4U_ Surprise Entry Adipoli Pls Comeback to Act Movies again@dulQuer Nailed her character pic.twitter.com/CQwmXtOmxr —_V3 (@ASubbukutty) August 31, 2020

Also Read: Happy Onam: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kamal Haasan & others wish their fans on this special occasion

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×