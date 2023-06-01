Manjima Mohan describes relationship with hubby Gautam Karthik by sharing throwback wedding pic

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan got married last year after dating for three years. The couple had a very low-key wedding ceremony in the presence of their family members. However, their adorable photos went viral back then. Now, let's go back in time and check out a throwback pic from their wedding and it defines their relationship.

Manjima Mohan shared a blast from a past photo during their wedding. The pic shows the couple holding hands and walking in traditional white attires. While Manjima is seen in a simple saree with gold jewellery, Gautham wore a white mundu. However, what caught the attention is their expressions.

In the pic, Manjima is seen giving a moody expression and Gautam looking at her. Well, we wonder what's the BTS of the pic. She captioned the throwback pic, "This is us in a nutshell. #iykyk #blastfromthepast #throwbackthursday."

Check out Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan's throwback pic here:

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan's marriage

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik have finally exchanged wedding vows, on 28th November 2022. The duo fell in love on the sets of their 2019 film Devarattam and have been in a relationship for the past three years. As they entered a new phase of their lives, the couple took to social media and dropped their first picture as husband and wife. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Now and forever."

Manjima revealed that she was fat-shamed at her wedding. She added, "In fact, even at our wedding, a few people commented about it. Earlier, it used to, but now I am comfortable with my body and I know that I can lose weight when I want to. I am into fitness and I am happy with myself. When there is a professional commitment that requires me to lose weight, I’ll definitely do it; I’m not sure why it should affect others.



Professional front

Gautham Karthik bagged two hits with his recently released films Silambarasan TR starrer Pathu Thala and August 1947. The actor has now teamed up with Arya for Manu Anand's upcoming film, Mr. X. Produced by Prince Pictures, Manu, who previously directed Vishnu Vishal's FIR, has penned Mr. X's screenplay with Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran.

Manjima Mohan is yet to announce her next after marriage.