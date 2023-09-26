Manjima Mohan enjoys scrumptious dinner date with hubby Gautham Karthik; couple sets major goals

Life seems to be bliss and takes on a whole new meaning when you're in the company of your favorite person, relishing moments filled with shared laughter and cherished memories. This delightful experience is exactly what the talented South Indian actress, Manjima Mohan recently highlighted in her latest Instagram post. In a heartwarming display of affection, the Devarattam actress and her actor husband, Gautham Ram Karthik, were captured enjoying a cozy dinner together, proving that they are each other's best companions in life.

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Ram Karthik enjoy perfect dinner date

Manjima Mohan generously shared two captivating snapshots from her restaurant rendezvous with her husband Gautham Ram Karthik, offering fans a glimpse into their world of love and togetherness. It's impossible to miss the joy radiating from her face in the pictures; her eyes sparkling with happiness, and her smile illuminating the room.

In one particularly endearing shot, the actress playfully winked at the camera, while Gautham Ram Karthik was all smiles. Her caption read, “With my favorite person doing our favorite activity,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The pictures gave a glimpse of their table adorned with a delectable spread of continental delicacies that could make anyone's taste buds dance with anticipation. It was quite clear from their plates that they were in for a gastronomic treat.

Meanwhile, Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan tied the knot on November 28, last year after dating for three long years. Their wedding was a private event, graced by close family members, but the captivating photos from their special day quickly captured the public's attention and went viral. The duo's love story began on the set of their 2019 film Devarattam, where they found themselves smitten with each other, and romance blossomed.

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik’s professional front

Manjima Mohan's most recent film release was the horror thriller titled Boo, in which she co-starred alongside Rakul Preet Singh. Whereas, Gautham Karthik recently enjoyed two big successes with his latest films. He starred alongside Silambarasan TR in Pathu Thala and also delivered a strong performance in August 1947.

Now, the talented actor is teaming up with Arya for an exciting new project called Mr. X, directed by Manu Anand. This promising collaboration is brought to you by Prince Pictures and features a skilled team, including Manu Anand, known for directing Vishnu Vishal's "FIR," working on the screenplay with the creative talents of Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran.

