Manjima Mohan-Gautam Karthik's wedding details, Kantara OTT release and more: South Newswrap, Nov 23

Another interesting day was in the South film industry. From exciting updates from movies like Naga Chaitanya's Custody, and Rishab Shetty Kantara OTT release date to celebs and wedding details like Majima Mohan, Gautham Karthik, and Hansika Motwani. Take a look at the top headlines of the day. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring to you the major headlines of the day, take a look. Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik's wedding details

Tamil actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik are the new couples in the town. The couple, who recently made their relationship official, are all set to tie the knot this month, on November 28. Ahead of their big day, Manjima and Gautam interacted with the media and revealed details about their wedding. The wedding will be an intimate and simple event with close family and friends. It's a one-day event with no reception or any other festivities.

Sivakarthikeyan and Ajith Kumar's viral pic Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan met Superstar Ajith Kumar and shared a pic on social media. Sharing a pic with Ajith Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Met AK sir after a long time yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life. Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir." In the pic, Ajith is seen in a black shirt and jeans as he posed with Sivakarthikeyan.

Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Boss Party song The first single from Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is out. The makers have now dropped the lyrical video of the primary track Boss Party and features Megastar in a vintage mass avatar donning a lungi. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has composed the song and has also penned the lyrics for the Boss Party.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara OTT release date Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become a big thing in the South film industry. It has joined A league club with Baahubali, KGF, RRR and Pushpa. After successfully running for 50 days in theaters, Kantara is now all set for digital release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos, on November 24.



Gold release date Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film Gold has got a new release date. The film, which was scheduled to hit the screens on December 2, has now been preponed to the 1st. Gold will now release in theaters on December 1. The film's release dates have changed multiple times due to various issues.



Naga Chaitanya's next titled Custody The Thank You actor Naga Chaitanya has turned 36 years old today on 23rd November and marking the occasion, the makers of his next with director Venkat Prabhu have revealed the title and first look poster from the film. The project has been titled Custody and will show the birthday star as a police officer.



Hansika Motwani's Mata Ki Chowki pics Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 this year. Yesterday, the wedding festivities began with Mata Ki Chowki and the actress picked a red saree for puja. A few inside pics from the religious gathering along with her husband and family have surfaced on social media,



HIT 2 trailer HIT: The Second Case, the second instalment in The HIT Verse stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the trailer of the much-awaited film is finally out. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the journey of a cop, Krishna Dev played by Adivi Sesh, who comes across a terrifying case.

